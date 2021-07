Public Utility Commission Adopts Revised COVID-19 Emergency Disconnection Rule

On July 8, 2021, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) adopted the Revised COVID-19 Emergency Disconnection Rule 2.600, which provides additional protections to consumers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, including for those who have applied for financial assistance under either the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program II (VCAAP II) or the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP). The rule is in effect for six months, or until the Commission withdraws it.

The PUC's order issued on June 24, 2021, extending the moratorium on utility disconnections, expires on July 15, 2021.