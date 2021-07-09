Simonelli and Paolillo join the Board of REPX

The UK fintech's AGM has elected a new Board of Directors, which welcomes two key newcomers: Ezio Simonelli and Ernesto Paolillo

The Reputation Exchange Plc (CY-CSE:REPX)

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan, 08 July 2021 - Changes at the top of REPX (https://therepx.com/), the London-based fintech, which, after being listed last February on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE, Cyprus Stock Exchange).

The shareholders' meeting held on 2 July unanimously elected Ezio Maria Simonelli to the position of Executive Chairman. Ezio Simonelli is a Chartered Accountant and Auditor and Managing Partner of Simonelli Associati, a Milan-based law and tax firm. He is Chairman of the Boards of Statutory Auditors of Sisal Group SpA and Mediaset Italia SpA, as well as a Statutory Auditor of Recordati SpA, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA and F2i Sgr, and a member of the Board of Directors of Fondazione Banca Popolare di Milano. Simonelli was also Chairman of the Statutory Board for Lega Calcio di Serie A.

Another prominent name also joins the board, Ernesto Paolillo, a well-known banker and sports manager, former General Manager for a decade of Banca Popolare di Milano and Inter Football Club.

Completing the board of directors are Francesco De Leo, formerly General Manager of Telecom and with operational roles at Ifil, Tim and Wind, Vincenzo Vespri, professor of mathematics at the University of Florence and an expert in new technologies, appointed to represent Italy at G7 and Carnegie Group meetings, and Basil Petrides, with extensive experience in the world of finance and positions at HSBC Group, LME - Gerald Group and ADM, a Fortune 500 multinational.

REPX has developed a business model that gives celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands, and iconic cities the opportunity to connect with their fan base in completely innovative ways thanks to exclusive prepaid, credit and gift cards, created in co-branding: debit cards and digital products covered by proprietary patents and designed to satisfy the loyal legions of followers and fans. The cards are linked to an App that allows the star of the day to connect with his or her followers in a completely innovative way, and his or her audience to access a channel of communication that is finally exclusive and therefore not anonymous, by means of more direct interaction and greater involvement. Moreover, the App itself allows both to manage the financial aspects typical of the card, and to interact with the object of one's passion by accessing news and exclusive offers concerning merchandising, tickets, and invitations to special events.



ABOUT REPX

REPX is a fintech company that is revolutionising traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of fans around the world with social media. REPX gives celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fan base in innovative ways through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards: debit cards and digital products that are patent-protected and designed to cater to their loyal legions of followers and fans. From the beginning, REPX's goal has been to connect celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands and iconic cities with its project. Today, after just over 1-year REPX has developed a significant portfolio of partners and brands, with several hundred million social media followers worldwide. REPX is relentlessly engaged in creating new partnership agreements to constantly grow its pipeline of contracts, with the aim of continuing to innovate and, at the same time, generate - through its patented cards - maximum engagement of the "social" generation in the electronic payment systems market.