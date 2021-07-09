Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (8 July 2021)

566 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,344 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 10.6%. From the cases, 546 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. Total confirmed positive cases are now 187,525 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,001,786.

Nairobi has recorded 200 new cases, Kericho 64, Mombasa 37, Kiambu 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Siaya 26, Nakuru 24, Busia 24, Kilifi 22, Nyamira 12, Vihiga 12, Nandi 11, Kisumu 10, Nyeri 9, Homa Bay 7, Garissa 5, Machakos 5, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 3, Meru 3, Kwale 3, Narok 3, Bomet 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Migori 2, Murang’a 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Turkana 1, Laikipia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1 and Nyandarua 1.

1,934 patients have recovered. 1,693 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 241 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 176,456 out of which 140,586 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 35,870 are from various health facilities.

11 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 10 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of March, April, June and July 2021. The latest numbers push the cumulative fatalities to 3,716. Our sincere condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.

1,136 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country; 4,825 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care program. 116 patients are in the ICU, 30 on ventilatory support and 57 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

185 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 159 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units.