Emmanuel Renoir Legacy Brand, Inc. signs a multi-year TV/Streaming Network Agreement

Global Home Jewelry Shopping Program

Every Woman Deserves to Wear a Piece of Art” — Emmanuel Renoir

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmanuel Renoir Legacy Brand, Inc. signs a multi-year worldwide TV/Streaming agreement to air the company's Emmanuel Renoir & JewelArt, and other selected brand shows. The company will begin airing four jewelry shows a month along with an aggressive commercial strategy campaign directing traffic to the shows. Each show will feature our celebrity host, other industry experts, and famous designers. Our jewelry shopping channel is scheduled to commence during the 4th quarter 2021. The network's current reach is over 780M viewers worldwide.

EVP and Director of Global Marketing, Rehan Shaikh states, "This has been a two-year labor of love of the brands vision and enduring perseverance to be awarded such a valuable agreement. The company's team consists of the industry's best and most creative minds. From our magnificent design and exceptional manufacturing team, to our revolutionary world-class decentralized video network platform purpose-built for scalability with fully integrated e-commerce features".

Further, team member and renowned web entrepreneur Srinivasan Ravi (Bangkok) will build out the Web 3.0 software & Block-chain assets of the venture. Ravi's prior ventures include the development of artificial intelligence based software which was backed by Thailand's official Board of Investment. "Planned features include a virtual jewelry turn-table and large-scale multi-vendor, multi-user home video parties- accomplished through low-latency streaming. We will build with scalability and max TPS in mind. Our Alpha version will be deployed on a major chain such as Ethereum, Cardano or Polkadot." said Ravi adding that early successes in the decentralized video space such as Theta ($8 Billion Market-Cap) are a fair benchmark of the scope and scale of this cutting-edge project we have planned".

COO, Warren Nobusada states, "The company is currently reviewing funding option offers to finance the manufacturing, operations and inventory for sales on our shopping channel shows and our innovative website platform featuring our virtual Home Shopping Parties"

About Us: Emmanuel Renoir Legacy Brand, Inc. founded by Emmanuel Renoir & Steven Zale with a vision to build a global legacy jewelry brand inspired by works of art from the Renoir legacy including Emmanuel himself. When initial designs were introduced at the Hong Kong International Jewelry Show one of the works of art created was included it into the shows design competition. With more than 30 years of design and manufacturing experience of each founder, we were able to be very selective to keep the integrity and craftsmanship of the brand to the highest standards while using ethically sourced and fair traded materials.