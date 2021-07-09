Global Textile Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Textile Market 2021-2030

Textile Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Textile Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global textile market is expected to grow from $594 billion in 2020 to $654 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $821 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the textile manufacturing market.

The textile market consists of sales of textiles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce fiber, yarn, threads, carpets, rugs, linens and other textile products.

Trends In The Global Textile Market

Advancements in wireless technologies and a rising demand for connectivity is driving the demand for smart textiles. Smart textiles are fabrics capable of interacting with their environment. They have the ability to react to physical stimuli such as thermal, mechanical, electrical and chemical sources. Sensors, actuators and fabrics are the major components of smart textiles. The materials used in smart textiles include optical fibers, metals and conductive polymers. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military.

Global Textile Market Segments:

The global textile market is further segmented based on type, material, process and geography.

By Type: Other Textile Product Mills, Fabrics, Yarn, Fiber And Thread, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings, Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills

By Material: Cotton, Jute, Silk, Synthetics, Wool

By Process: Woven, Non-Woven

Subsegments Covered: Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery, Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings, Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills, Fabric Coating Mills

By Geography: The global textile market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global textile market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Textile Market Organizations Covered: Toray Industries Inc; Mohawk Industries; Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd; Beaulieu International Group; Weiqiao Textile Company Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

