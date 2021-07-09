Internet Media Co. Now Offering Amazon Product Video Production Services

An industry leader in video production has expanded its services.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to data, Amazon is one of the first places consumers turn to when searching for and comparing products. Even after finding a product on a competitor's website, 90 percent of people will head to Amazon and search for the same product. Thanks to Burbank, Calif.-based Internet Media Co LLC., sellers are now able to get top-of-the-line Amazon product video production services that make them stand out from everyone else.

"Amazon sponsored videos and Enhanced Brand Content (EBC) is the advanced product content option available for third-party sellers who use seller central to sell their products directly to consumers," said Steve Nazari, CEO, and spokesperson for Internet Media Co., a video production agency that delivers performance-based video content. “Enhanced brand content allows sellers to enhance their product descriptions with additional text, images, and most importantly, video. When used effectively, applying EBC videos to your product detail page can result in higher conversion rates and increase sales."

Internet Media Co. delivers completely original 1-off customer video content tailored specifically for its products and services. The company, Nazari pointed out, does not use pre-shot footage, templates, or software-generating videos. All videos are 100 percent unique to the client's project.

As it relates to Internet Media Co.'s Amazon Product Video Production Services, the company offers Demo Packages; How To Do Packages, and Commercial Packages.

Nazari went on to note that every customer's business and product information is kept 100 percent confidential.

"We make sure to keep all information completely secure," Nazari stressed before adding, "We also provide quick turnaround time. With us, you have direct access to seasoned videographers, directors, editors, actors, copywriters."

But that's not all. Internet Media Co. also provides multi-formatting, which means that all video content is produced to be used across all platforms in multiple formats.

"You receive personalized, one-on-one support with your appointed account representative and receive real-time updates via Asana," Nazari said. "We invite everyone to try our Amazon Product Video Production Services today. You’ll love what you receive."

For more information, please visit https://www.the-imco.com/the-services/ and https://www.the-imco.com/the-process/.

About Internet Media Co.

We produce performance-based video content for eCommerce and product-based businesses.

Contact Details:

928 N. San Fernando Blvd

Unit J157

Burbank, CA 91504

United States