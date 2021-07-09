The Mortgage Calculator Co & NEXA Mortgage Grow to Over 1,200 to Become the #1 Mortgage Broker in the US

NEXA Mortgage - The Number One Mortgage Broker in the United States in 2020 Fastest Growing Mortgage Company of 2020 Join Our Team of Mortgage Loan Officers at The Mortgage Calculator Co

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXA Mortgage LLC, the number one Mortgage Broker in the United States for 2020, has teamed up with Nicholas Hiersche & partners to launch The Mortgage Calculator Co team powered by cutting edge custom CRM technology. The team is rapidly expanding to hire licensed Mortgage Loan Originators in 48+ states across the US to build a network of tech savvy loan officers to assist borrowers remotely.

Mortgage Brokers and Mortgage Loan Originators can apply now to join The Mortgage Calculator Co team to use a fully digital mortgage application process, CRM and lead management software to assist borrowers instantly. Loan officers earn up to 200bps with free leads and custom built CRM system as a Mortgage Loan Originator can apply at https://themortgagecalculator.co/Home/Page/Join-Team-Mortgage-Calculator-As-Mortgage-Loan-Originator

Using The Mortgage Calculator Co's online system, borrowers can apply online using a fully digital 1003 mortgage application which allows borrowers to not only apply online, but upload documents securely, get secure loan updates, connect their bank account to never have to update bank statements again and instantly pull credit for pre-qualification purposes. Many lenders now allow a completely virtual closing for the final loan package, allowing borrowers to complete the mortgage or refinance process entirely from the comfort of their home! Borrowers can get a mortgage rate quote instantly using our mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.co/

Mortgage Loan Officers who join The Mortgage Calculator Co will have access to all of the tools to excel in the digital world and build a completely digital mortgage business. That includes a custom website, digital 1003 mortgage application, CRM system with smart phone number and dialer to route calls. These tools can instantly boost a producing loan officers production by streamlining the point of sale process as well as injecting new borrower leads into the sales cycle for every MLO on the team.

Even newly licensed loan officers can join the NEXA brokerage under the mentorship of The Mortgage Calculator Team for new mortgage loan originators. Loan officers can earn up to 200bps with free leads and custom built CRM system by becoming a remote based mortgage loan originator at NEXA Mortgage. To apply visit https://themortgagecalculator.co/Home/Page/How-To-Become-a-Licensed-Mortgage-Loan-Originator

About The Mortgage Calculator Co:

Welcome to the Future of Mortgage Lending! Using technology and the power of scale The Mortgage Calculator Co instantly shops borrowers loans to over 100 banks and lenders across the country! All while borrowers can apply, upload, and sign all documents remotely to make a completely hands free and easy transaction for borrowers. Apply for a Mortgage or Refinance Now at https://TheMortgageCalculator.Co

About NEXA Mortgage LLC:

NEXA Mortgage LLC NMLS #1660690 AZMB #0944059 is a Mortgage Broker lending to consumers looking to own a home or refinance their existing. Our mission is to serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and competence while providing an exceptional customer experience.

Our goal is to provide home loans to consumers nationwide while supplying them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. We pledge to help borrowers overcome roadblocks that can arise while securing a loan and strive to offer the best payment plan along with the best terms imaginable.

NEXA Mortgage is one of the most rapidly growing mortgage companies in the US, and was officially the #1 Mortgage Brokerage in the USA in 2020 for production, granted by the AIME, the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts. 2021 NEXA has grown to over 1,200 licensed Loan Officers. For info visit https://nexamortgage.com NEXA Mortgage LLC 3100 W Ray Rd STE 201 Office # 209, Chandler AZ 85226 Equal Housing Lender

Mortgage Calculator Co Software - CRM/Quote Management/POS Integration