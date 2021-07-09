Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,133 in the last 365 days.

Apple Pharma Launches Online Store Klaycart.com for Haircare & Skincare

Klaycart

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Establish Pharmaceutical Company based in New Delhi “Apple Therapeutics Private Limited” has launched its online commerce store with the name klaycart.com. Apple Therapeutics is a well-known institution in launching some of India’s very first launch Minoxidil 5% in Dermatology. Apple Therapeutics is a speciality pharmaceutical company marketing products to defined customer groups (speciality doctors) in Trichology, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Gynaecology, and Paediatrics. Some of the well-known products are Rootz Hair Oil, Watnil, Trigaine Shampoo series and more.

Klaycart.com has been launched to directly reach its customer along with its offline ground sales channel. As per the company, it is a foray into online commerce which has been actively accepted as a new marketplace for the pharma sector as well.

The company is currently listed the entire product on the website with a massive discount offer of flat 20% off with free shipping throughout India as an Inaugural Offer.

Apple Therapeutics is well-known pharma for producing industry-first products. In the Indian pharmaceutical industry, it leads in the haircare category with Rootz hair loss oil, Trigaine AD dandruff shampoo, Silkworm Biotin keratin shampoo and many more.

Lokesh Kumar
Klaycart
digital@klaycart.com

You just read:

Apple Pharma Launches Online Store Klaycart.com for Haircare & Skincare

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.