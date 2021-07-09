Apple Pharma Launches Online Store Klaycart.com for Haircare & Skincare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Establish Pharmaceutical Company based in New Delhi “Apple Therapeutics Private Limited” has launched its online commerce store with the name klaycart.com. Apple Therapeutics is a well-known institution in launching some of India’s very first launch Minoxidil 5% in Dermatology. Apple Therapeutics is a speciality pharmaceutical company marketing products to defined customer groups (speciality doctors) in Trichology, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Gynaecology, and Paediatrics. Some of the well-known products are Rootz Hair Oil, Watnil, Trigaine Shampoo series and more.
Klaycart.com has been launched to directly reach its customer along with its offline ground sales channel. As per the company, it is a foray into online commerce which has been actively accepted as a new marketplace for the pharma sector as well.
The company is currently listed the entire product on the website with a massive discount offer of flat 20% off with free shipping throughout India as an Inaugural Offer.
Apple Therapeutics is well-known pharma for producing industry-first products. In the Indian pharmaceutical industry, it leads in the haircare category with Rootz hair loss oil, Trigaine AD dandruff shampoo, Silkworm Biotin keratin shampoo and many more.
Lokesh Kumar
Lokesh Kumar
Klaycart
digital@klaycart.com