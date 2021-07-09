Black veteran woman’s real estate investing course refortifies minority communities

Learn How To Make More Money with Creative Real Estate ​Cash Flow Strategies The Jackie Jackson - Real Estate Investing Coach The Jackie Jackson - Real Estate Investing Coach

Central Florida Veteran, Jackie Jackson launched a real estate investing course to help minority communities as we emerge from this global COVID-19 pandemic

Learning How To Make More Money with Creative Real Estate ​Cash Flow Strategies feels even better when you know you are improving communities with your investments.” — Jackie Jackson

ORLANDO, FL, US, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Florida Veteran , Jacqueline Jackson from The Jackie Jackson ™ brand launched a real estate investing course to help minority communities and cities across the U.S as we emerge from this global COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2021. The Tax Deed Genius 8-week course focuses on multiple strategies of state-sponsored investing. These investment routes are little-known to the public but have a dramatic impact upon communities and essential public services.Tax deed and tax lien investing has been shown to have a positive but disproportionate impact on African-Americans and the elderly. These groups are particularly impacted by housing default as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the federal government implemented a national moratorium to protect property owners from bank mortgage foreclosures, there is currently no protection from delinquent real estate tax foreclosures. As the veil of the global pandemic lifts and federal protections fade, it is projected that more homes will fall into this scenario.In essence, a tax deed or tax lien is a situation that homeowners can face if they don’t pay the taxes levied on their home. When these go unpaid, it is within the rights of local governments to seek reimbursement for what they are owed by either selling the property or selling the lien certificate, respectively. This program provides relief for local cities and state officials, allowing them to continue their responsibilities of providing vital services. Tax sales are a necessity and real estate taxes pay for a substantial portion of municipal and county government-provided essential governmental services. These include emergency services, fire & EMT, police, water & trash refuse, and public educational services. Property taxes assessed against real estate account for a large portion of school budgets and local government revenues. These average to 85% and 30%, respectively, though exact percentages vary between states and municipalities.Within Jackson’s own brand, she employs community members to support families directly. Furthermore, she gives back via motivational speaking to women’s groups, offering workshops, seminars, and other boots-on-the-ground efforts. The 8-week Tax Deed Genius online course grants one the freedom to learn at their own pace, regardless of where they may reside. The investment analysis techniques for residential properties apply to each of the fifty states in the United States, extending the reach of impact throughout the country. The curriculum presents proven methods and resources that Jackson herself recorded and streamlined by county to ensure student success.ABOUT THE JACKIE JACKSON™ BRANDThe Jackie Jackson brand was founded by CEO Jacqueline Jackson. Jackson created the Tax Deed Genius™ course and is a seasoned real estate investor, coach & mentor. She is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), a military decoration presented for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service.Through military-inspired discipline, she empowers clients with tools, resources and step-by-step guidance to make major life changes via real estate investing. Jackie shares lessons from her 15+ years of experience investing in real estate in her online courses and imparts life lessons in her book, “You Can Love God and Drive a Bentley.”

