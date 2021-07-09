Why The Treasure Coast Real Estate Market Is Surging In 2021

Maureen Dore w/ Dore Step Real Estate Services Welcome To Port St Lucie FL Dore Step Real Estate Services - realtor in Port Saint Lucie

The Florida real estate market will continue growing throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond. Property values on the Treasure Coast have increased.

Many buyers are particularly interested in St. Lucie county and are ready to purchase any home available at a moment’s notice. I’ve had listings go up that have been gone by the end of the week.” — Maureen Dore