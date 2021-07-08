Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.8.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kelly Huston, 50, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Policy Advisor at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Huston has been Deputy Executive Director at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2019. He was Deputy Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2012 to 2019 and 2008 to 2009, Assistant Secretary for the California Emergency Management Agency from 2009 to 2012 and Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing for PMZ Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Huston was Assistant Deputy Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security in 2005, Commander of Public Affairs for the California Highway Patrol from 2004 to 2005 and Legislative Affairs and Media Relations Manager for the Stanislaus County Sherriff’s Department from 2000 to 2004. Huston earned a Master of Arts degree in homeland security and defense from the Naval Post Graduate School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Huston is a Democrat.

David Scribner, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Community Services and Development. Scribner has been Acting Director and Chief Counsel for the California Department of Community Services and Development since 2017 and an Attorney for the Law Office of David Scribner since 2003. He was Interim Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel for Nivano Physicians Inc. from 2016 to 2017, Owner and President of Overlord Computer LLC from 2012 to 2015 and Owner and Chief Executive Officer of MAX8550 from 2005 to 2014. He was Owner and Executive Director of Schools Mandate Group from 2003 to 2006, an Associate at Spector, Middleton, Young & Minney LLP from 2001 to 2003 and Staff Counsel for the Commission on State Mandates from 1997 to 2001. Scribner earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,996. Scribner is registered without party preference.

Stuart Drown, 62, of Davis, has been reappointed Deputy Secretary of Government Improvement and Accountability at the Government Operations Agency, where he has served in that role since 2013. Drown was Executive Director of the Little Hoover Commission from 2006 to 2013. He held multiple positions at the Sacramento Bee from 1999 to 2006, including City Editor, Business Editor and Deputy Business Editor. Drown held multiple positions at the Akron Beacon Journal from 1991 to 1999, including Business Editor, Assistant Business Editor and Staff Writer. He was a Staff Writer at the Dow Jones News Service from 1990 to 1991, at the Sun Herald from 1988 to 1990 and at the State Times from 1986 to 1988. Drown earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,152. Drown is a Democrat.

Jaime Garza, 59, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Communications at the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Garza has served as Information Officer II at the California Department of Motor Vehicles since 2014, where he served as Information Officer I in 2011. He was Deputy Director of External Affairs at the Board of Equalization from 2012 to 2014. Garza was a News Anchor at KTXL-TV from 2008 to 2011. He was a News Anchor and Reporter at KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV from 1995 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,724. Garza is a Democrat.

Michael Flores, 64, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Flores has been a Political Consultant since 2019. He was Senior Advisor for the California Correctional Peace Officers Association from 2005 to 2019. He served in multiple positions in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 1999 to 2003, including Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Director of Administration. Flores was President and Commissioner of the California Fish and Game Commission from 2000 to 2007, Chairman of the Wildlife Conservation Board in 2001 and Chief of Staff for the Office of Lieutenant Governor Gray Davis from 1997 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $116,604. Flores is a Democrat.

Daniel Bryant, 51, of Loomis, has been appointed Cyber Defense Forensic Lead at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Bryant has been FBI Taskforce Leader at the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2018, where he held several roles from 2003 to 2018, including FBI Digital Forensic Agent, FBI Advisor, Supervisory Special Agent, Acting Chief Division Counsel, Special Agent and FBI Certified SWAT Operator. He was an Assistant District Attorney at the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office from 1998 to 2001. Bryant earned a Juris Doctor degree from Capital University Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,436. Bryant is registered without party preference.

