DATCP Secretary-designee Releases Statement on Budget

​Release Date: July 8, 2021

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Acting Communications Director, (608) 224-5130

Downlo​ad PDF

MADISON – Upon Governor Tony Evers signing the 2021-2023 biennial state budget, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski stated:

“The budget that Governor Evers signed today continues to prioritize investments in agriculture to move our state forward by supporting processor innovation and expansion, increased export and marketing opportunities, and enhanced conservation assistance," said Romanski. “The bipartisan budget strengthens our state's economy through substantial funding increases in broadband and additional transportation infrastructure like local roads, harbors and freight. Whether we are talking about moving commodities or connecting people through broadband, it's good to see the legislature agree with the Governor on these key investments."

Romanski highlighted several items included in the budget that directly invest in our state's agriculture industry:

Creating a new meat processing grant program to assist in industry expansion and modernization

Expansion of dairy processor grants to promote industry innovation

Establishing a new program to grow international trade opportunities and increase Wisconsin's agricultural exports

Investing in soil and water health tools through additional funding for the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants Program and providing additional staff resources in county land conservation departments

​Bolstering DATCP's ability to support the industries it serves through additional meat inspectors, laboratory staffing, and veterinary licensing support, as well as sustained funding for farmer mental health programs

​“Governor Evers has consistently made agriculture a priority for his administration, and this budget doubles down on those priorities," added Romanski. “When it comes to investing in and strengthening our state's $104.8 billion agriculture industry, there is more agreement than disagreement. It's good to see the bi-partisan agreement on the budget."​

###

