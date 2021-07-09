Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,169 in the last 365 days.

DATCP Secretary-designee Releases Statement on Budget

​Release Date: July 8, 2021 

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Acting Communications Director, (608) 224-5130

Downlo​ad PDF

MADISON – Upon Governor Tony Evers signing the 2021-2023 biennial state budget, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski stated: 

“The budget that Governor Evers signed today continues to prioritize investments in agriculture to move our state forward by supporting processor innovation and expansion, increased export and marketing opportunities, and enhanced conservation assistance," said Romanski. “The bipartisan budget strengthens our state's economy through substantial funding increases in broadband and additional transportation infrastructure like local roads, harbors and freight. Whether we are talking about moving commodities or connecting people through broadband, it's good to see the legislature agree with the Governor on these key investments." 

Romanski highlighted several items included in the budget that directly invest in our state's agriculture industry:

  • Creating a new meat processing grant program to assist in industry expansion and modernization
  • Expansion of dairy processor grants to promote industry innovation
  • Establishing a new program to grow international trade opportunities and increase Wisconsin's agricultural exports
  • Investing in soil and water health tools through additional funding for the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants Program and providing additional staff resources in county land conservation departments
  • ​Bolstering DATCP's ability to support the industries it serves through additional meat inspectors, laboratory staffing, and veterinary licensing support, as well as sustained funding for farmer mental health programs 
​“Governor Evers has consistently made agriculture a priority for his administration, and this budget doubles down on those priorities," added Romanski. “When it comes to investing in and strengthening our state's $104.8 billion agriculture industry, there is more agreement than disagreement. It's good to see the bi-partisan agreement on the budget."​

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

​​

You just read:

DATCP Secretary-designee Releases Statement on Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.