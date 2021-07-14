Foobee Token Gamifies Cryptocurrency with World’s First Swipe-To-Earn Crypto Token
Foobee brings human connections into the crypto spaceWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foobee is bringing crypto to the mainstream by creating the fastest, easiest and most engaging way to earn crypto with its social app. Set to launch later this summer, Foobee is the first crypto to bring human connection into the cryptocurrency space.
Foobee is unique in the crypto space as the world’s first swipe-to-earn social dating application. Users dynamically swipe through other users, purchase goods and services from merchants, and refer friends earning FBE tokens as they go. The platform is powered by eCommerce using the purchasing power of the Foobee token.
“Unlike other social media platforms, Foobee is not a community intended for silent scrolling or social validation. We want to bring humanity to the digital world, and this means encouraging users to participate in their communities as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Foobee. “By redefining both lifestyle engagement and social interactions, Foobee is an engaging space for users to connect with others on a personal basis.”
The Foobee token is built on the Polygon smart chain and is ERC-20 compatible. The 1 billion total token supply is 50 percent unreleased. Foobee was founded by a team of cryptocurrency, fintech and blockchain industry experts. The founder and team received 40.1 percent of the tokens and there are 9.9 percent of tokens outstanding.
The Foobee team created a seamless social utility experience incorporating next-generation blockchain technology and tokenized incentives. Foobee aims to be the best dating and eCommerce token by integrating cutting-edge user experiences, multiple cryptocurrencies and the ability for users to sync and connect the Foobee token with existing wallets.
To keep the Foobee dating app safe for singles and couples, users must provide proof of identity to verify profiles before looking for or interacting with other users. Foobee also limits the possibilities for scammers trying to deceive users by ensuring accurate profile verifications.
For more information and to join the first social utility-driven token, visit foobee.io.
