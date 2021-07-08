07/08/21-MAINTENANCE WORK TO CLOSE MULIWAI TRAIL NEXT WEEK

For Immediate News Release: July 8, 2021

MAINTENANCE WORK TO CLOSE MULIWAI TRAIL NEXT WEEK

(Hilo) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be conducting maintenance work on Muliwai trail and Waimanu campground between July 12-16. The Muliwai trail will be closed to all users during this period. The Waimanu Campgrounds remain closed due to COVID concerns since March 17, 2020.

This is part of DOFAW’s routine maintenance of this trail and campground, including maintaining proper function of the Clivus composting toilets, litter pick up, removing fallen trees, and clearing land slides and use of herbicide to control invasive plants. This trail and campground are closed and maintained about four times a year. The goal of this maintenance trip is to prepare for the re-opening of the Waimanu campground.

Please see the State’s camping website for the latest information on the reopening.

For more information on state forest hiking trails and wilderness campgrounds, go to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website or by calling the DOFAW Hilo Office at (808) 974-4221.

# # #

Waimanu Campsite website: https://camping.ehawaii.gov/camping/all,details,31720.html

Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/

DLNR Camping website: https://camping.ehawaii.gov/camping/welcome.html

Media contact:

