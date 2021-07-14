Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,096 in the last 365 days.

WRPF Americas Announces the Launch of the Professional Powerlifting Championship Series

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Raw Powerlifting Federation for North and South America ( www.thewrpf.com) (“WRPF Americas” or the “Federation”), the California-based, fastest growing international powerlifting federation, announced the launch of the Professional Powerlifting Championship Series (PPCS).

Dr. Russell Kern, WRPF America’s President commented: “We have been working in collaboration with our long-term partner Apeman Strong to take one more step towards making powerlifting a professional sport. I am excited to announce the launch of Pro Championship Series. For this year the pro athletes’ rating will be based off their average Wilks score obtained at three major WRPF Americas competitions: The Kern US Open, the Showdown Meet and one more competition in December 2021. The winners: two men and two women, will be awarded with high value trophies and prize money. Two of the competitions in the series will be knee wraps optional and one competition will be sleeves only.”

“As a brand, Apeman Strong celebrates and promotes strength in people. Powerlifting is the ultimate personification of physical strength, so naturally we are passionate about it. The Professional Powerlifting Championship Series is a competition between the best of the best. It is unlike anything that has happened in this sport before. We are thrilled to be part of this inaugural season and grateful to the WRPF Americas for turning this idea into a reality” – continued Adam Field, President of Apeman Strong.

Russell Kern
WRPF Americas
contact@thewrpf.com

You just read:

WRPF Americas Announces the Launch of the Professional Powerlifting Championship Series

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.