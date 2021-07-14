WRPF Americas Announces the Launch of the Professional Powerlifting Championship Series

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Raw Powerlifting Federation for North and South America ( www.thewrpf.com) (“WRPF Americas” or the “Federation”), the California-based, fastest growing international powerlifting federation, announced the launch of the Professional Powerlifting Championship Series (PPCS).

Dr. Russell Kern, WRPF America’s President commented: “We have been working in collaboration with our long-term partner Apeman Strong to take one more step towards making powerlifting a professional sport. I am excited to announce the launch of Pro Championship Series. For this year the pro athletes’ rating will be based off their average Wilks score obtained at three major WRPF Americas competitions: The Kern US Open, the Showdown Meet and one more competition in December 2021. The winners: two men and two women, will be awarded with high value trophies and prize money. Two of the competitions in the series will be knee wraps optional and one competition will be sleeves only.”

“As a brand, Apeman Strong celebrates and promotes strength in people. Powerlifting is the ultimate personification of physical strength, so naturally we are passionate about it. The Professional Powerlifting Championship Series is a competition between the best of the best. It is unlike anything that has happened in this sport before. We are thrilled to be part of this inaugural season and grateful to the WRPF Americas for turning this idea into a reality” – continued Adam Field, President of Apeman Strong.