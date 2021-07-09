Recruiting for Good is Looking for Five 5th Graders for Next Sweet Community Gig
Recruiting for Good is looking for 5 talented 5th graders to taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write reviews
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund sweet gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created super sweet community gig 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.' On the gig kids tasted and reviewed 100 dishes in LA.
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created super sweet community gig 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.' On the gig kids tasted and reviewed LA's Healthiest Donuts.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates sweet gigs for talented kids to have fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good is creating 'Grateful for Pie,' a super sweet kid community gig for 5 talented 5th graders who love to taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write reviews.
How Do Kids Qualify for Sweet Foodie Gig?
1. Family lives on the Westside, and at least one parent is a working professional (with a profile on LinkedIn).
2. Kids are either starting 5th grade in the Fall or just completed 5th grade.
3. Parent emails Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to sign up.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I look forward to hiring talented kids who love creative writing. Join our sweet community gig to gain real life work experience and have the time of your life."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'The Sweetest Gig.' Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'We Dance for Good.' 50 New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring kid community gig; 'Grateful for Pie.' Looking for 5 talented 5th graders to taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews.
