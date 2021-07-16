Boxerkilt ® announces a new type of underwear for men

Snug Fitting Just Like Boxer Briefs, but Breezy Cool and Healthy Like Boxer Shorts. Snug Fitting Just Like Boxer Briefs, but Breezy Cool and Healthy Like Boxer Shorts. Snug Fitting Just Like Boxer Briefs, but Breezy Cool and Healthy Like Boxer Shorts.

Healthy Underwear for Men is Loose, but Comfortable Underwear for Men is Snug Fitting; Boxers or Briefs? Now there is a Third Choice, the Boxerkilt.

Not since John Varvatos created boxer briefs whilst working for Calvin Klein in the 90′s has there been a choice between; loose-fitting underwear or tight-fitting underwear.” — Paul Weatherstone