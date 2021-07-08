President Biden Appoints Governor Scott to Council of Governors

Montpelier, Vt. – President Biden has appointed Governor Phil Scott to the President’s Council of Governors for a two-year term, as the White House announced today.

The bipartisan Council was established by Section 1822 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and implemented by Presidential Executive Order 13528 in 2010. It includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials to address issues relating to national security, homeland defense, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, and the National Guard.

Governor Scott today issued the following statement in response to the appointment:

“President Biden has frequently noted that good government requires listening to and learning from all perspectives, considering all ideas, seeking consensus wherever possible and compromising when necessary to move America forward. Nowhere is this approach more important than when it comes to matters of national security or disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

“As a public servant, I have always prioritized good government over party politics, and this is the perspective I will bring to this appointment. It is truly an honor to serve on the Council.

“I want to thank President Biden for appointing me, and I look forward to working with his Administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals.”

In addition to Governor Scott, the President’s Council of Governors includes:

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The nine newly appointed governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, whose term expires in 2022, on the Council. For more details, see the press release issued by the White House below:

WHITE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:

President Biden Appoints Nine Members to President’s Council of Governors

Today, President Biden appointed nine governors as members of the Council of Governors for two-year terms. The bipartisan Council of Governors serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards. The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic. The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris Administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need.

The Council includes leaders across the Federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Other key Federal officials such as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are regular participants.

President’s Council of Governors Appointments:

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The nine Governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on the council. Governor Lee’s term expires in 2022.

###