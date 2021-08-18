Newly released “The Cow that Lost Its Moo” by Andrea L. Pincoski is a stirring story of kindness, love, and friendship
“The Cow that Lost Its Moo” from Book Vine Press author Andrea L. Pincoski is a compelling children’s book that reminds young readers to be kind at all times.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Cow that Lost Its Moo”: a heart-touching fable that reminds children that when the time of loneliness comes, friends will always be there to lift their spirits and put back the smile on their face once again. “The Cow that Lost Its Moo” is the creation of published author Andrea L. Pincoski, a hairstylist and business owner who also loves teaching religious education and biblical studies.
Pincoski writes, “When you show kindness and put others first, everyone wins. This is a short story about a cow that suddenly becomes sad and stops mooing. The farmer realizes why his cow is sad and jumps into action to bring his cow happiness again. Kindness, love, and friendship are shown from the moment the cow loses its moo, right up until the last page when he sings again all night long.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Pincoski’s new book restores kindness and love to one another’s hearts. Having said that, this compelling tome reminds everyone that kindness should always be present no matter what the situation is.
This short book is a joy to read, with rhythmic phrases that toddlers listen to and respond to, as well as preschool and early elementary school students who appreciate it as an easy reader.
BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing and marketing company. BVP was created by an author, for authors. With a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience, BVP provides authors the most affordable and competitive book publishing and marketing related services with 100% continuous support. Its mission is to provide authors the most cost-effective quality service while correcting some of the major drawbacks that most self-publishing companies have, i.e. high retail pricing and printing cost, poor editing and expensive but ineffective marketing strategies.
