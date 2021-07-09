Religious Art from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria Is Now on View at the Hermitage

Photo courtesy of the State Hermitage Museum

A unique collection of Italian religious art from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria is now on view at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This exhibition can tell of many things: it speaks about how an icon turns into a painting, with all the positive and negative aspects of that transformation.” — Mikhail Piotrovsky

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is pleased to share the news that a unique collection of Italian religious art from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria is now on view at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The exhibition, which is titled “Arts of the Middle Ages. Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria,” has become possible thanks to a long-standing collaboration between these two prominent art institutions and has marked the first step of an international project aimed at promoting the culture of Umbria. The exposition will be on display at the Hermitage through August 15, 2021.

“Arts of the Middle Ages. Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria” presents a collection of nearly 40 pieces of art of the Proto-Renaissance period, which was brought to Russia from Italy. It is for the first time that such an extensive collection has left the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria and traveled so far from its hometown of Perugia. Works of applied art, sculptures, and paintings by both renowned and unknown masters of the time are now on view in St. Petersburg, allowing the Russian people to enjoy the best in Italian religious art created between the 13th and early 15th centuries.

Among the highlights presented at “Arts of the Middle Ages. Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria” exhibition are a double-sided cross with a depiction of the Crucifixion, fragments of a choir screen from the Church of Saint Francis in Perugia, and a gorgeous selection of “Madonna and Child” paintings. The latter includes “Madonna and Child” or “Magnificat” by Gentile da Fabriano, “Madonna and Child” by Duccio di Buoninsegna, “Madonna and Child with Saints” (polyptych) by Luca di Tommè, “Madonna and Child” (1320-1340) by Meo di Guido da Siena, and “Madonna and Child” by an unknown Perugian master of Madonna, among others.

Mikhail Piotrovsky, General Director of the State Hermitage Museum, said in his speech, “This exhibition can tell of many things: it speaks about how an icon turns into a painting, with all the positive and negative aspects of that transformation.” This exhibition is indeed a unique one. Featuring art masterpieces of the Proto-Renaissance period, it not only gives an idea of how the Renaissance was born but also helps understand the mentality of the Middle Ages.

“Arts of the Middle Ages. Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria” is on view in the Nicholas Hall of the Winter Palace. The exhibition will run through August 2021. It is also expected that the Galleria Nazionale dell’Umbria will present works of medieval and Renaissance Italian art from the collection of the State Hermitage Museum in Perugia in fall 2022.