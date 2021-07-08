Employee Spotlight: State Business Manager Misty Malmborg

The Wyoming Military Department (WMD) has many diverse positions located across the entire state of Wyoming. They are all connected by the same mission of being the sword and shield. But, they also have another link….funding. Cheyenne native, Misty Malmborg is the State Business/Budget Manager for the WMD and helps ensure the fiscal security in budgeting and financing. Misty has been with the state for over 15 years with most of that time being an integral member of the WMD.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Malmborg to chat a little bit about her job, her life outside of work, and what has kept her around for that long.

Q: What do you do at the Wyoming Military Department? A: I prepare and submit the WMD budget annually. I also ensure that the State Fiscal Department has the funds available to meet all fiduciary obligations.

Q: What motivates you to wake up and go to work? A: I love my job and working to support the guard. The job and the people motivate me.

Q; What has been your favorite project so far? A: Budgeting and the building of the Joint Force Readiness Center here in Cheyenne was a complex project that brought a lot of people to the table. The project had many moving parts. This project has been my favorite so far, but I imagine there will be more to come in the years to follow.

Q: How does your position impact the Wyoming Military Department and further the Wyoming National Guard? A: I ensure that we have the necessary funds in our state budget to pay all obligations for both state and federal cooperative agreements, while maximizing the federal funds reimbursed.

Q: What’s something most people don’t know about you? A: I love being outdoors, whether snowmobiling, camping, taking out the side by side or ATV or riding my two horses. I also have two grown children with awesome spouses and hope to be a grandma someday.

Q:What is something most folks don’t know about your position? A: Even though we deal with mostly federal funds, both federal and the state funding all are requested through the State Budget Office before going to the governor and legislators for their review, guidance, and ideally approval.

Q: How long have you lived in Wyoming? A: All of my life.

Q: What is your favorite aspect of working where you do? A: I enjoy making sure that we are providing the best possible training facilities for our National Guard members.