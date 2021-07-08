Laurie Andrews Appointed President of Leading Real Estate Marketing Agency
There’s no doubt that under her guidance, our team will continue to successfully execute at the highest level, taking full advantage of today’s new technologies.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cotton & Company today announced the promotion of Laurie Andrews to the president of Cotton & Company, as Founder Stephann Cotton transitions to Chief Executive Officer. She will have the primary responsibility to lead the luxury real estate marketing firm, a national leader in the development industry, having managed more than 1,700 communities.
— Stephann Cotton
Andrews joined the firm in 1988 and has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth. Over the past 10 years, Andrews has been a principal of the company and has served as Chief Marketing Officer. She managed the implementation of marketing programs generating more than $3 billion in residential real estate sales. She will continue to oversee the company’s staff of more than 30 employees in the Stuart, Florida headquarters, including real estate specialists in graphic design, website development, digital marketing, media placement, and lead generation.
Stephann Cotton, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I have full confidence that Laurie will continue to lead our team in this everchanging digital environment. Her long-term dedication to the company and her in-depth industry expertise has set us apart from our competitors,” citing Andrews’ hands-on knowledge base and leadership skills. “There’s no doubt that under her guidance, our team will continue to successfully execute at the highest level, taking full advantage of today’s new technologies.” Stephann Cotton will continue at Cotton & Company as CEO remaining actively engaged in the strategic plan development for the Agency’s luxury clientele.
Over the course of her career, Andrews helped evolve the company’s capabilities in digital marketing and web development, recruited and trained a team of marketing specialists, and has contributed directly to the company’s growth and progressed as a well-respected leader in the community development industry. Andrews represented the company overseas when the company worked with Poland’s largest developer to Americanize its marketing approach. Additionally, Andrews provides sales management services, comprehensive proforma development, and strategic marketing direction for clients throughout the US and the Caribbean.
“It is an honor to officially take the helm of the company as we continue to evolve in new emerging markets,” Andrews said. “I’m excited to continue our culture of commitment to our clients which has been paramount to Cotton & Company’s success.”
Cotton & Company, located in Stuart, Florida, has represented an impressive roster of luxury residential real estate clients including industry leaders like The Kolter Group, Fontainebleau Development, St. Regis Residences Longboat Key, Property Markets Group, iStar, Blackstone, and a variety of residential country club communities. The company publishes Solutions magazine and a weekly e-newsletter, the Compendium, to provide ongoing industry news, trends, and updates of interest. For more information about Cotton & Company’s services, visit Cottonco.com.
Karen Cantor
Cotton & Company
+1 772-600-3555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn