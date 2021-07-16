The newly released “The Moral Line” by Vanessa Bogenholm is an intriguing novel of a lady who finds goodness in all men
“The Moral Line” from Book Vine Press author Vanessa Bogenholm is a daring account of a 47-year old woman who fell into the world of being a high-paid escort.
As a celebration of my 55th birthday and my fitness book coming out in September, I am offering this book for only $.99 for the month!”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Moral Line”: a captivating book perfect for readers who seek self-discovery, happiness, and contentment. “The Moral Line” is the creation of published author Vanessa Bogenholm, a fitness entrepreneur who owns multiple fitness businesses in San Jose, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, an avid distance runner with multiple awards, and a high-level tennis player.
— Vanessa L Bogenholm
Bogenholm shares, “So, Alexandria, tell me how you do it? Tell me what your secret is." And one more time I have diarrhea of the mouth. I just can't contain myself. ‘Because I fall in love a little bit with every man I meet and they know it.’”
Published by Book Vine Press, Bogenholm’s new book leaves the readers in awe as the book unfolds a surprising revelation that the woman has discovered in her journey.
This contemporary tome allows the readers to understand the people around them, especially those who are silently struggling to win over their battles in life.
This month. as a celebration of Vanessa's 55th birthday and her fitness book coming out in September, she is offering this book, "The Moral Line" for only $.99!
BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing and marketing company. BVP was created by an author, for authors. With a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience, BVP provides authors the most affordable and competitive book publishing and marketing related services with 100% continuous support. Its mission is to provide authors the most cost-effective quality service while correcting some of the major drawbacks that most self-publishing companies have, i.e. high retail pricing and printing cost, poor editing and expensive but ineffective marketing strategies.
Vanessa L Bogenholm
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here