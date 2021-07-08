INSPIRED BY THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONNECT, MUSIC PRODUCER CHEFBEATZ HAS UNVEILED HIS STIRRING DEBUT EP, SUN LARK.
Music producer Chefbeatz has released his debut EP Sun Lark. This project will be available for consumption on all major streaming platforms July 9th, 2021.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dateline: [CALGARY, AB, July 9th, 2021] — Music producer Chefbeatz has released his debut EP Sun Lark. This project will be available for consumption on all major streaming platforms July 9th, 2021.
When an opportunity to connect presents itself, an innovator will often make the same decision an entrepreneur would - they capitalize. The Sun Lark EP shares this story as it originated from a need for connection. Chefbeatz, the mastermind behind this project, realized the world is in a time of disconnection, or rather, a time of meaningless connections.
“I just want to connect with people everywhere – I want my music to transcend borders just like the Sun Lark does” said Jimmy when asked about his intentions with this release.
Having independently produced all 3 tracks on the EP, Chef collaborated with local Calgary artists Cam Buie, Liban Prime, Alero and Avalon Aviie. Composing from inspirations drawn from his West African roots, the zestful music producer has a strong belief in narrating moving stories by relating with current events, no matter how difficult their contexts might be. Connecting complex sounds seamlessly against upbeat undertones, Chefbeatz takes pride in his unique ability to fuse different genres with Afrobeat.
Aceplay Sound is a production company that aims to pave the way with respect to the 3 E’s of the industry: equity, empowerment and entrepreneurship. This was decided long before Chefbeatz sold his first beat years ago.
When asked about his early vision, Jimmy says “The idea is to provide representation while empowering young artists to be owners and builders of their own destiny both literally and figuratively.
Jimmy Tenga
Aceplay Sound
+1 825-994-9339
chefbeatz@aceplaytunes.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter