ON-FOOT App Unlocks Toronto’s Iconic Music Venues & Landmarks with Immersive Tours
Relive the moments, see inside the celebrated clubs, and experience some of the City’s most essential music historyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than just a backstage pass, the ON-FOOT app allows old fans and new, an inside look at Toronto's most musical neighbourhoods and the artists and songs that made them legendary. The mobile app--available on both iOS and Android--is launching two new immersive walking tours that will educate and entertain music lovers--especially those who have been missing live shows!
Transport yourself back to a 1970s popular gay disco that evolved into one of city’s earliest punk hotspots and find out which Toronto bar floor is immortalized in The Tragically Hip’s campfire anthem, “Bobcaygeon.” The fully immersive walking tours feature rich interactive media, historical reference photos, and striking audio-visual elements.
The New Tours Launched:
Spadina Music Tour | Free to Download
With stories of early speakeasies and saloons, underground DIY venues, and immortalized shows, this tour will explore the creation and evolution of one of Toronto’s most musical neighbourhoods. The tour features 15+ captivating stories written by Lana Gay of Indie 88, 90+ photos, and historical reference images from the Toronto Archives and Toronto Public Library.
Did you know:
The Rolling Stones performed a surprise show at the El Mocambo under the pseudonym of The Cockroaches in 1977.
Toronto ‘Gaybourhood’ Music Tour | Free to Download
Explore some of the city’s most iconic LGBTQ2+ music venues and landmarks of past and present. With 15+ captivating stories by Denise Benson of Then & Now, more than 100 photos documenting the neighbourhood’s landscape and venues over decades, this musical tour invites you to explore the city’s rich LGBTQ2+ music history. The tour features tracks by queer and queer positive artists like Barry Harris, Rough Trade, Cozmic Cat, Greek Buck, Jackie Shane, The Hidden Cameras, Owen Pallett, Vivek Shraya, Regina Gently, Witch Prophet and Stratavarious.
Did you know:
In 2006, Owen Pallett won the inaugural Polaris Music Prize during a gala held at the Phoenix for his second album, He Poos Clouds. In his acceptance speech, Pallett gushed that he would use part of the $20,000 prize money to help pay off his boyfriend’s student loan.
Check Out the ON-FOOT app in Action
“Technology, particularly mobile, has provided a way for people to explore new cities and even their own in a socially distant way,” says Tristan Tiggeloven, Producer/Creative Director, Pop Sandbox. “After the successful launch of our first season of tours we decided we wanted to find a way to celebrate Toronto's rich music history. From iconic venues to the artists who made them famous we felt especially in these Covid times it was important to highlight and commemorate these spaces and artists who were particularly hard hit during this pandemic.”
In addition to the newly launched music tours the app features haunted walks in both Toronto and Amherstburg, a Queen West and a Graffiti Alley tour. By using your phone’s GPS, interactive experiences (audio stories, archived images, and music) are triggered when the user arrives at various points of interest.
ON-FOOT is available for iOS and Android, and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
ON-FOOT is free to install and try. Full tours start at $1.99 CAD
About ON-FOOT
The ON-FOOT Mobile App by Pop Sandbox offers fully customizable phone-navigated walking tours with rich interactive media, augmented and virtual reality, and striking audio-visual stories. The ON-FOOT platform is supported by the Canadian Media Fund and the Toronto Ghost Tours are supported by Ontario Creates and FACTOR, the Government of Canada and of Canada’s private radio broadcasters.
