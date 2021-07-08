Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.D. Attorney General opinions: July 8

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued three new opinions.

The attorney general wrote that the North Prairie Regional Water District violated the open meetings laws when it did not comply with the notice requirements for a special meeting and approved minutes that did not contain all the information required by statute. 

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/OR-OM/2021-O-07.pdf

The attorney general wrote that because the discussion of an employee’s job performance and compensation were conducted during a properly noticed public meeting of the North Prairie Regional Water District, there was no violation of the law.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/OR-OM/2021-O-06.pdf

The attorney general wrote that an online only publication does not meet the requirements of an official newspaper for political subdivisions; an official newspaper must be printed to qualify under the statute. 

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/Letter/2021-L-01.pdf

