Defense First Dual-Use Venture Capital Firm Stony Lonesome Group Relocates Headquarters to Tampa Florida
Key investment in Clearwater Florida Hyper-Fusion Intelligence Tech Company Equitus CorpTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stony Lonesome Group, a boutique venture capital firm and an early pioneer in the Military Veteran entrepreneurship space, announced its strategic relocation to Tampa, Florida. Stony Lonesome Group Founder and Managing Partner Sean Drake stated,
“With our now 10-year track record of investing in Dual-Use Defense First and Mission-Focused Investing, the move to a military-friendly location like Tampa was an easy decision. With Tampa’s proximity to MacDill Air Force Base, SOFWERX, Central Florida Tech Grove, and Team Orlando; we are excited to be closer to these key military thought leaders and innovators. In our very first week in Florida, we have already had an opportunity to join our clearwater-based portfolio company Equitus Corp at a Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Tradewinds regional event hosted by UCF’s Team Orlando and Tech Grove.”
In addition to SLG’s commitment to backing Veteran led start-ups, Stony Lonesome Capital III LP has a sector focus of Cybersecurity, Smart Data, AI, and Robotics.
“We are very proud of our team and their subject matter expertise from both their exemplary service in the military; but also a broad range of experience in the private sector across Cybersecurity, AI, and Big Data,” stated Drake, who also serves as the Chief Investment Officer for Fund III.
Other notable Partners at Stony Lonesome Group include Lt. Gen. Brooks Bash, USAF (Ret), and Maj. Gen. Earl Matthews, USAF (Ret), who previously served as the U.S. Air Force Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and currently holds a senior cyber position with FireEye.
Stony Lonesome Group has been an early investor in notable Veteran led firms ID.me, StreetShares, and Neuroflow, as well as Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Academy Securities. One of SLG’s more significant holdings is in Clearwater-based Equitus Corp, a Mission-First Data Fusion and AI company. Equitus Founder and CEO Rob Guidry stated,
“As a longtime Florida-based corporation, it is exciting to have a Venture Capital firm with SLG’s strong understanding of military requirements join the Tampa ecosystem. They have been a great partner and have had a very meaningful impact as we scale Equitus for the future.”
Stony Lonesome Group General Partner and Equitus Board Member Lt. Gen. Brooks Bash added,
“I’m proud to represent and be part of Stony Lonesome Group’s vision to support Veterans and national security. I can say firsthand that SLG positively reflects superior core military and business values. A great example of that synergy was the introduction of Equitus Corp to SLG and serving on their Board.”
