Healiant Training Partners with VGM Education/CE Solutions to Provide Wound Care Education, Training and Certifications
This partnership will bring updated, comprehensive wound care training, developed by experts in the industry, to healthcare professionals who need it most.
Healiant Training Solutions is partnering with VGM Education/CE Solutions to bring high quality online wound care education to essential healthcare workers around the world. The partnership will make wound care training accessible and affordable to a broader audience of healthcare professionals that previously did not have access to this kind of training. The training is offered on demand to make it easy to access anytime, anyplace, for busy healthcare staff. Designed to meet each person where they are at, the training includes a broad range of wound care content, from basic to advanced, as well as several modules on infection prevention, which has become a very hot topic. The training will lead to better patient care and financial and regulatory outcomes for facilities.
— Kathy Carlson
"Most wound care education programs are either super expensive, boring or non-cohesive – all patched together from various sources,” says Josh Heuchan, founder and managing director of Healiant Training Solutions. “Wound Hero is the only one that is affordable, dynamic and purpose-built for congruency.
“It will benefit the skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, wound care clinics, home health agencies and DME providers who take advantage of it. Their healing rates will go up. Their readmission rates and number of infractions will go down, and in turn, profitability will go up. It will also benefit the patient, who will get healed faster and with less pain, with the fewer number of treatments. Overall, it will benefit the individual caretakers at each skilled nursing facility as they become more empowered, confident and capable.”
Healiant’s Wound Care Boot Camp is part of this new offering and was designed to meet organizations and their clinicians and staff where they are currently in their wound care competency. Whether they are brand new to wound care or seasoned veterans, the distinct levels of programs are a perfect way for caregivers to take their next step in clinical wound care.
“The role of health care workers in wound care is essential to healing,” says Cindy Diehl Yang, vice president of VGM Education/CE Solutions. “That is why we wanted to close out Wound Healing Awareness Month in a big way: with new, online training programs from Healiant Training Solutions, leading learners to valuable clinical wound care certifications. In the United States, up to 12 million Americans suffer from chronic ulcers. For patients, not only are chronic wounds a great physical risk, they can create significant psychological effects as well. Providing this crucial education to clinicians can save both limbs and lives.”
VGM Education/CE Solutions customers will have immediate access to a free Wound Care Boot Camp to help ignite their interest and passion in wound care and for building a baseline of knowledge. Affordable, discounted courses are also available to their customers, providing over 50 hours of wound care training and leading to CEs and valuable certifications.
"Wound Hero is what the healthcare industry has been waiting for. Finally an affordable way to educate every employee of a healthcare facility at an ultra-affordable monthly price,” says Kathy Carlson, director of operations at Healiant Training Solutions. “VGM Education/CE Solutions recognizes the need for certified wound care clinicians to provide knowledgeable, compassionate and skilled care to patients. Customers are now able to become proficient in areas from wound dressings and debridement to pressure injuries and assessment.”
Discounted pricing and education is available to all VGM Education/CE Solutions customers, including the free introductory Wound Care Boot Camp. For both general and bulk pricing information on Wound Hero or Wound Care Boot Camp, visit www.healianttraining.com to get started. For more on VGM Education/CE Solutions, visit www.vgmeducation.com.
About Healiant Training Solutions
Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary clinician through our next-level training experience. We’ve combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting-edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for our students (that’s you). When you enjoy the training experience, you’ll retain more and ultimately deliver better care at the bedside and heal wounds faster! Our experts believe that it’s not what you know, it’s what you can remember and/or reference when you need it most that matters. www.healiant.com
About VGM Education/CE Solutions
VGM Education/CE Solutions provides online continuing education for the home medical equipment (HME), long-term care and home health industries. Based in the heart of Iowa, our team boasts a helpful, communicative staff committed to helping you achieve quality learning. Learn more at www.vgmeducation.com.
Kathy Carlson
Healiant
+1 813-610-7068
