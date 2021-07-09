Healiant Training Partners with VGM Education/CE Solutions to Provide Wound Care Education, Training and Certifications

Healiant Training Solutions Partners with VGM Education/CE Solutions to Provide Wound Care Education, Training and Certifications to Their Customers

This partnership will bring updated, comprehensive wound care training, developed by experts in the industry, to healthcare professionals who need it most.

Wound Hero is what the healthcare industry has been waiting for. Finally an affordable way to educate every employee of a healthcare facility at an ultra-affordable monthly price.” — Kathy Carlson