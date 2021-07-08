So Many Way To Enjoy Vermont's Sweetest Treat! Try these Vermont Maple Sugar Muffins. You’ll be reaching for these all day long. (Sorry about that.) The perfect way to start your day, next to your favorite coffee or tea. You can even take them with you as you explore the beauty of Vermont’s woods, mountains or waterways.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 cup maple sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup milk

Two large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Turn on your oven to heat to 350 degrees fahrenheit. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin tin or line with paper cups.

To make your muffin batter, whisk together your flours, maple sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Slice your softened butter into pats and add them to the dry mixture, and using a pastry cutter or your fingers work the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles an even, coarse meal.

In a separate bowl or large measuring cup, mix the milk, eggs, and vanilla and whisk thoroughly to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix together.

Scoop about ¼ cup batter into each well of your muffin tin, filling about ⅔ full.

Bake 22-25 minutes.

Use this recipe as a basic template to experiment with, adding seasonal berries, topping with streusel, or incorporating pumpkins purée in autumn. Baking times may vary with inclusions, so check every 2-3 minutes after 25 minutes until they are baked through.