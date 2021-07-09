TruBadger Announces Official Audit and Listing Ensuring User Security
The audit marks a major step in TruBadger’s mission to expand cryptocurrency access to all.FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruBadger, a new token aimed at bringing cryptocurrency to the masses, has just gone through its first audit. The audit has investigated and insured the safety and transparency of the TruBadger token, and with the results, they are able to guarantee security for their customers. This is a major step for TruBadger, especially as a token that puts a major focus on building value through community work and trust.
TruBadger is a reflection, deflationary, and utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain network. TechRate has audited the token’s smart contracts, identifying any potential security issues to be addressed, and ensuring the functioning of the smart contract. This audit will help to ensure the success of the project, and help TruBadger work towards their mission of breaking barriers in the cryptocurrency world.
For the team at TruBadger, breaking barriers comes in many forms. They are working to empower women, an underrepresented demographic in the cryptocurrency world, with their gender-balanced team of expert programmers, master traders, and other skilled professionals. They are also dedicated to providing all the resources to help beginners enter the world of cryptocurrency.
The TruBadger platform maintains a clear focus on community, with resources like informational Youtube videos, and daily support through platforms like Zoom and Telegrams. Users can even access private support to address their individual needs and struggles when it comes to cryptocurrency.
“Community is the commerce of the future,” said team member Peter Gantner.
With over 2700 token holders, TruBadger has already seen success, and their prospects are only looking up from here.
More information on TruBadger and its $TRUBGR Token can be found on https://trubadger.io, as well as on Instagram, Reddit, and Discord(https://discord.com/invite/ajssE9hPmW).
The audit is available on the TechRate Github Site.
Join Telegram: https://www.t.me/TruBadgerOfficial
The coin is available on CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/trubadger
