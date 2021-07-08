Endeavor House North Launches “Recover Your Way” Initiative with Intensive Outpatient Program
Endeavor House North now offers outpatient treatment, serving clients in New Jersey and throughout the tri-state area.KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endeavor House North, a comprehensive addiction treatment facility serving the tri-state area, today launched an intensive outpatient program as part of its “Recover Your Way” initiative, an effort to make treatment for substance use disorders more accessible subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, which typically runs 3 to 6 days per week for 3 to 6 hours per day, allows clients to live at home where they can attend to family, continue working, or even attend school. The flexibility makes it possible for more people to consider treatment for drug or alcohol use while rebuilding after a year of lockdowns and financial stress.
“We recognize that addiction is one of many challenges that people are facing right now,” said Arel Meister-Aldama, CEO of Endeavor House parent company Sprout Health Group. “Our outpatient program provides the flexibility to start treatment with minimal disruption. We offer the structure and support needed for long-term recovery, and we have the experience to help clients thrive in an outpatient setting.”
Most clients complete treatment in 45 to 90 days, but clients are encouraged to recover at their own pace.
Program highlights include:
- Individual therapy sessions
- Group counseling
- Practical life skills & education
- Nutrition education
- Comprehensive aftercare
- Access to alumni network after program completion
- Access to facility amenities, such as the theater and fitness center
For clients who need inpatient care, Endeavor House North also offers drug and alcohol detox, including medication-assisted treatment, and short-term residential treatment. All clients start treatment with a personalized assessment at intake to determine the most appropriate level of care. Clients experiencing symptoms of physical dependence may need to begin with medically supervised treatment before starting an outpatient program.
To schedule a free assessment, call 201-771-0610 or 800-650-7002.
About Endeavor House North
Endeavor House North, a Sprout Health Group facility, offers more than 40 years of experience in treating substance use disorders. Treatment programs focus on the whole health and wellness of clients through personalized detox, short term residential, partial care, intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programs. The facility is licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission and CARF. To learn more, visit www.endeavorhouse.com.
About Sprout Health Group
Sprout Health Group is a nationwide network of licensed, accredited treatment facilities for substance use, mental health and co-occurring disorders. Led by some of the nation’s foremost medical experts in behavioral health and psychiatry, Sprout utilizes the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods and evidence-based treatments to promote long-term recovery and wellness. New Jersey facilities, which also include Advanced Health and Education, are licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com.
Tracie Silberberg
Sprout Health Group
+1 201-771-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn