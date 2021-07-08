Wolf Administration: Frozen Food Manufacturer Increases Production Capabilities with Expansion, Brings New Jobs to Lebanon County

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Bonduelle USA, Inc., a French, family-run company involved in the processing and commercialization of canned and frozen vegetables in the United States, and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle US Holding Inc., will expand operations at its Lebanon County facility, investing at least $5 million into the expansion and creating 35 new, full-time jobs.

“This funding allows Bonduelle to continue its mission of looking at the future of food while confronting environmental challenges through responsible farming practices—all while bringing new jobs to the region,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is pleased to support Bonduelle as they continue to grow in Pennsylvania and make upgrades that can support consumer demand.”

Bonduelle packages frozen products for major private label brands and also markets vegetables under its own brands. The expansion will include the purchase of new machinery and equipment and the addition of two new frozen vegetable processing and packaging lines, increasing output from 45 million pounds to 75 million pounds annually by 2023. The expansion will also streamline operations and boost efficiency with the integration of new automated technology.

“Bonduelle is excited to work with Governor Wolf’s office to increase our business in Pennsylvania and create new jobs in the Lebanon, PA community,” said U.S. Packaging Operations Manager Jeremie Williams. “We know that there are many opportunities at the Lebanon plant and are looking forward to continuing to see the site grow with new technology and people. Bonduelle is committed to building a better future through plant-based food, feeding future generations, and is dedicated to putting our people and communities at the heart of what we do.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $70,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $35,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and a $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Bonduelle operates in 100 countries, with 17 facilities across North America. The company’s mission is to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health and firmly believes that there is a model for our society—one that cares as much for nature as it does for people. In working to confront environmental challenges, Bonduelle believes that plant-based food is the solution to feed people and respect nature at the same time as plant-based products are unmatched when it comes to preserving resources like water, the atmosphere, and energy.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.