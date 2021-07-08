PICS ITech has been named as one of the world’s premier managed IT service providers in the prestigious MSP 501 Listing
PICS ITech Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501 for the 5th Straight Year Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service ProvidersMOUNT HOLLY, NJ, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PICS ITech has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
PICS ITech has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name PICS Itech to the 2021 MSP 501.
"Our team is once again honored to be named to the MSP 501 for the 5th time. We are proud of the work we have done to ensure our clients not only survive but thrive during and after the pandemic. 2020 was a challenging year for many businesses but our team rose to the challenge and helped over 100 companies implement safe and efficient work from home strategies." said Terry Rossi, Co-Founder, PICS ITech "Being named to the MSP 501 again is additional proof that our strategic direction is aligned with our employees and client’s needs"
This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.
“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”
“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About PICS ITech
PICS ITech is an outsourced managed services firm that provides managed IT and Cybersecurity services. We have the right people, tools and systems to ensure your success with our technology initiatives. Our 25+ years of working with forward-thinking companies all over the world affords us the technical expertise and business acumen to help your organization improve efficiency, increase profit, and get more out of your technology investment.
Headquartered in Mount Holly NJ we employee team members across the USA and supports clients in over 17 countries.
For more information visit pics-itech.com or call 1-609-451-2024. Follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook @PICSITech
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry.
Allison Francis
Editor, Channel Futures and MSP 501
allison.francis@informa.com
Terry Rossi
CEO, PICS ITech
tpr.press@pics-itech.com
Terry Rossi
PICS ITech
+1 6097023920
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn