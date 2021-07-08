Verbal Transaction Joins NVIDIA Inception

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verbal Transactions today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Verbal Transactions is focused on helping companies automate the acquisition of knowledge and skills to ensure employees know how to do their jobs successfully. By leveraging AI and natural language processing technology, Verbal Transactions provides a software solution that enables customers to build highly immersive simulation learning experiences to ensure successful outcomes.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Verbal Transactions to expand upon its current automation and ML platforms to ensure customers can leverage its learning solutions to proactively deliver the right training at the right time. The program will also offer Verbal Transactions the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We are thrilled to be part of the NVIDIA Inception program to enable our team to access the best resources and embed ourselves deeper into their technology to accelerate our growth,” said Nancy Munro, CEO, Verbal Transactions.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Verbal Transactions

Verbal Transactions provides voice enablement technology. Our key product ACES (accelerated cognitive engagement system) is a robust immersive simulation technology platform used to accelerate the rate at which employees learn as well as reach mastery at a faster pace. This enables our clients to ensure employees have the right skills at the right time.