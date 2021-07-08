Champions Were Once Underdogs
Winning in life starts by believing that one can break barriers and overcome adversitiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The App I Cot Journey to Plumville: Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity" by Dennis Wong is a novel about an app's journey that keeps maintaining itself for better health. The app wants to be an engineer, but the better schools were in the town of Plumville. It enrolled in Plumville High School despite knowing that it may encounter some adversity or bullying. Striving to achieve a better life, it bravely faces the challenges ahead.
The story begins with a newly-created AI application, named “App I Cot,” and its journey to Plumville. App I Cot was designed to maintain itself for better health. And just like any other, normal kid, App I Cot has aspirations to become an engineer someday. This meant that it had to enroll in a school and go through the rigors of formal education. However, it wasn’t meant to be easy for App I Cot. Enrolling in Plumville might spell disaster for the AI app, knowing that it could be potentially bullied just by being different. Beyond these considerations, App I Cot powers through. Overall, the story covers App I Cot’s path towards a fruitful life, overcoming any possible challenge that may come its way.
Dennis W.C. Wong, the author of the book, was born in Honolulu, HI and migrated with his family to San Francisco, CA in 1958. Wong has a BS degree in Business Management-Personnel and Industrial Relations. He started his journey in 2002 when he wrote "My Journey" while attending a nurse assistant class. Dennis W.C. Wong wrote "The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong." He currently works at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA as a Nurse Assistant in the Operating Room Department and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse doing home health care. Also, as a Sterile Processing Technician, Mr. Wong volunteers with Surgical Missions to Guatemala and Ecuador.
This is a recommended read especially for the young ones who might still be struggling to find their footing in the pace of today’s world.
Visit www.denniswcwongauthor.com to learn more about the author and his works.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter