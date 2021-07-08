Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ALE and Local Police Shut Down Illegal Nightclub

Over the holiday weekend, state and local authorities raided an illegal nightclub resulting in numerous charges and seizures.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, ALE and the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant of an illegal nightclub operating out of a commercial building in Fayetteville, NC. The building, located at 237 Tolar Street, was a warehouse associated with the Fayetteville chapter of K9 Motorcycle Club.

The joint investigation led to 10 individuals being cited on 20 alcohol-related charges, and the seizure of large amounts of spirituous liquor.

“The importance of partnerships to address illegal criminal activity is a major strategy used to keep our community safe,” said Gina Hawkins, Chief of Police for the Fayetteville Police Department. “We have seen events like this turn into violence quickly, and utilizing all resources available in our area shows the strength of our community.”

About ALE:

ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

