Second Saturdays at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Start This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Beginning this Saturday, July 10, the Tennessee State Library & Archives is hosting Second Saturday tours of their new facility at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

Through October, Second Saturdays at the Library & Archives will feature free, family-friendly guided tours every hour, on the hour, starting at 10 a.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Reservations are not required.

“These Second Saturday tours give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Library & Archives and their extensive collections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Ranging from the records of state government to newspapers to collections from Tennessee families, churches and organizations, the Library & Archives has something for anyone interested in Tennessee history and culture.”

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.

To preserve Tennessee's history for current and future generations, the Library & Archives houses the archives of state government, documents and recordings from legislative proceedings, records from every Tennessee courthouse, copies of all surviving Tennessee newspapers and records from families, businesses, religious and civic organizations.

The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's Constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, Civil War diaries, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, maps, photographs and original records of the State of Franklin.

“The Second Saturday tours allow us to share this beautiful new state-of-the-art facility with more Tennesseans. It is gratifying to demonstrate the new technologies that give guests easier access to our collections,” said Chuck Sherrill, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist.

At the Library & Archives, visitors can experience Tennessee’s story through interactive exhibits highlighting the state’s most precious historical documents. The exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest information from the Library and Archives, follow their social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library and Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives and the Secretary of State's Twitter account: @SecTreHargett.

For more information about the Library and Archives or Second Saturdays call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.