Create a Profitable Reality with Jodi Weitz, Business Coach
I help business owner's problem solve and maintain accountability with key tasks that positively affect their bottom line. As a team, we focus on getting—and staying profitable."NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jodi Weitz, Business Coach, Helps Businesses Create a Profitable Reality
— Jodi Weitz
Jodi Weitz, Business Coach of Biz Coaching Success helps owners, CEOs and entrepreneurs build successful companies and stay on track to continue growing through changes and transitions. Located in Novato, California in Marin County, she has assisted local companies in-person and remotely all over the country. Weitz states that “Going alone and trying to do everything yourself isn’t an option. There’s simply too much to do, from marketing, innovation, financial planning, employee management to building customer relationships. It can be definitely overwhelming and daunting.”
Most business owners value their independence, which helped them to launch their own companies. Yet without having others act as sounding board for ideas or problem solving—burn out, loss of concentration and lack of follow-through are common outcomes for owners who are in the start-up phase of their businesses. The fact is avoiding business failure is a challenge. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of U.S. small businesses fail within the first year. By the end of their fifth year, roughly 50% have faltered. After 10 years, only around a third of businesses have survived.
Weitz says “It’s amazing that CEO’s and entrepreneurs want to follow their dream of starting a business that is innovative and exciting. When they can set up a strategic plan in crucial areas of their business and track progress, then they start becoming profitable one step at a time.” She continues. “I fill the role of their brainstorming partner, problem solver and their biggest support to help them focus on maintaining accountability with key tasks that positively affect their bottom line. As a team, we focus on getting—and staying profitable.”
Take Jennifer, who worked in social media at a busy tech company in the San Francisco Bay area. After March 2020 with the challenges of the pandemic and caring for their 6-year old son with her partner, she decided that it was time to take the leap and start her own company. After narrowing down career options with Jodi, she decided to help that she wanted to use her technical skills to help businesses increase their visibility on the internet with Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
“Jennifer had many great ideas, strong skills in social media, plus a great deal of enthusiasm. Since it is a competitive field, we decided that she would focus on SEO and analytics. We worked together to focus on a vision and plan for her short, medium and long-term goals, create ways to sustain her dream and keep up with innovations and algorithm changes in the field. In addition, we created Jennifer’s unique brand so she set herself apart from competitors and laser-focused on defining her target market” says Weitz, who supported her in the start-up process and continues to help keep her track with achieving her goals and her personal development as a business owner.
Jodi Weitz has owned three successful companies in the tech and healthcare industries and understands how to navigate the challenging terrain of running a company, while making owner’s visions a profitable reality. “Setting goals is a critical part of running a business that is often overlooked. You have to clarify what you want to achieve before developing a strategic plan to effectively accomplish those goals. Once that happens, you can become a system’s thinker and develop efficient methods to create a successful company.”
Because of her experience, she knows that businesses owners have their own unique set of challenges. Her passion is to help entrepreneurs and CEO’s work smarter, improve their profitability, move forward on making key decisions and grow personally and creatively. Most of all, she takes great pride in helping owner’s make a positive impact with their employees, community and family, as that is the true definition of happiness.
