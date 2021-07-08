The Flights of Fancy
The history and milestones of the aviation industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all enjoy the wonders of modern technology today and perhaps there is no more amazing feat of engineering we civilians have access to than the modern airplane. Every day, countless people traverse the skies to go from one city, province, or country to another, like it is just a regular part of life. However, getting to this point in human history has not been without its share of countless defeats and victories, and the people who pushed the envelope of technology to achieve the ability of flight. This is what author Norman Currey has collected in his work "Airplane Stories and Histories."
Norman Currey is no stranger to aviation. In fact, he may very well be among the most versed in the subject alive today. Born in Yorkshire in 1926, Norman’s destiny lay in the skies, and from the moment he could, he entered and learned what he can in the aviation industry. He started in the Air Training Corps in 1941, joined Havilland Aeronautical Technical School after high school, and then entered de Havilland as a stress engineer not long after. When he moved to Canada, he became a design engineer for a decade in Avro Aircraft and finished off his career working for three decades in Lockheed.
"Airplane Stories and Histories" chronicles the two-hundred-year history of aviation and follows the developments and milestones that led to the modern aviation industry today. It tells the story of great milestones, from the Wright Brothers’ first flight to the development of the modern jet engine and everything in between. It also talks about the great pioneers in aviation like Sir George Cayley, Charles Lindbergh, and Amelia Earhart, to name a few. It also tells the stories of the great steps humanity took in aviation, such as the first flight, the first trans-Atlantic flight, and more!
Get your copy of this book today and marvel at how far our aviation industry has gone!
Interested parties can also visit www.normancurrey.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter