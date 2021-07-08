Taking Flight
The story of how the modern aviation industry came to beCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to fly has long fascinated humanity, so much so that from the earliest moments of our civilization mankind has dreamed of taking to the skies. There have been many stories in myths and legends of people taking flight, either on their own or using some magical device, and was seen as the height of human achievement. However, eventually, this flight of fancy of humanity became reality and from that moment on, the aviation industry was born and has taken leaps and bounds to the wonder of modern engineering we enjoy today. The book "Airplane Stories and Histories" by Norman Currey tells this story in great detail.
Norman Currey is an expert in the aviation industry, having worked on airplanes and flight technology for over fifty years. He can be considered to be among the most knowledgeable when it comes to the aviation industry alive today due to his extensive history and experience working in and around airplanes. He has seen the technology develop over the decades and has since 1941 learned and taught what he could to others using his expertise to do his part to ensure that the aviation industry keeps moving forward. After he retired from his last job at Lockheed for three decades, he continued his passion by writing about the aviation industry for others to learn from and enjoy.
The book is a fascinating and detailed look at the history of aviation, from the very first developments all the way to the most modern advancement in the industry today. It lists down and talks about the many historical moments in the history of human flight, from the very first flight of the Wright brothers to the mysterious journey of Amelia Earhart. It provides a detailed look at the great pioneers of aviation like Sir George Cayley, Charles Lindbergh, and more. It is a book that fans of aviation and even just those with a fascination for human achievement will definitely enjoy.
To learn more about the author and his flying adventures, visit www.normancurrey.com.
