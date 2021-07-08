Tales from a Mile Up
A collection of stories and historical moments in the aviation industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The history of aviation is one full of ups and downs, stories of triumphs and defeats, victories and tragedies, and everything in between. While we already enjoy the fruits of the developments in the aviation industry today, it has taken lots of blood, sweat, tears, and even lives to get to this point. The marvel of engineering that is the modern passenger and commercial airplane has had a storied past, and this is what author Norman Currey wrote in his book, "Airplane Stories and Histories," with the purpose of educating people to appreciate and love aviation and its roots.
Norman Currey was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire in 1926 and went into the aviation industry not long after. He attended the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943 and after high school went to Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four more years. He became a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet and went to Canada soon after where he became a design engineer for Avro Aircraft for 10 years. Finally, he worked for Lockheed for 30 years on the C-130, C-5, JetStar, and more. But even after retiring, he could not let the skies go, he did consultancy work and presented lectures in places like the South Korean Agency Defense Development.
The book is a great collection of stories and aviation highlights perfect for aviation lovers, enthusiasts, and even those who are not! It chronicles two hundred years of aviation history, from the exploits of pioneers like the Wright Brothers, Sir George Cayley, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, and more. The different milestones in the industry, such as the very first flight, the first transatlantic flight, and the first flight around the world, along with the development of the jet engine and more, are all within the pages of the book.
Visit www.normancurrey.com to grab this book about the great human achievement of flight and learn more today!
