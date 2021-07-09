DragonPass International and Plaza Premium Group Partnership Creates The Most Compelling Airport Service Network

Plaza Premium Lounge, London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5 Departures Plaza Premium Lounge, Rome Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (Departures, Terminal 3) DragonPass – World's Leading Airport Ecosystem Digital Platform Provider

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent announcement of the strategic partnership between DragonPass International and Plaza Premium Group, the newly formed partnership aims to offer travelers worldwide via their corporate partners with the largest and fastest growing network of over 1,700 lounges and premium airport services worldwide in the coming years. The strategic partnership combines world-leading strengths and capabilities to provide the ultimate, one-stop airport hospitality solution to serve more businesses and travellers worldwide.

The newly formed strategic partnership offers the most compelling, exclusive value proposition with four key components to corporate partners: largest and fastest-growing lounge network*, award-winning experience, “beyond lounge” end-to-end airport hospitality service offerings, powered by advanced technology platform for a digital-first, data-centric service delivery. Here are the four key components in details:

1) The Largest and fastest-growing lounge network*

No. of Plaza Premium Lounge & DragonPass Distributed Lounge Network (as of Q2 2021): 1,300+

No. of Planned Additions of Plaza Premium Lounge & DragonPass Distributed Lounge Network by 2025: 1,500+

*As of June 2021, the maximum no. of lounges offered by other lounge membership program(s): 1,160

2) Internationally recognized, award-winning experience

The combined lounge network offers unrivalled experience for affluent travellers who desire unique and world-renowned premium lounge services. Some of the award-winning lounge locations are:

Plaza Premium Group Lounge Network:

- Plaza Premium Group – Best Airport Lounge Operator by TTG Travel Awards (2018-2019)

- Plaza Premium Lounge London - Skytrax “World's Best Independent Airport Lounges” (2016-2019)

- Plaza Premium First Hong Kong - Business Traveller Asia Pacific “Best Independent Airport Lounge” (2019 &2020)

- Plaza Premium Lounge Brisbane – Skytrax Top 10 World's Best Independent Airport Lounges (2016-2019)

- Plaza Premium Lounge Hong Kong – Skytrax Top 10 World's Best Independent Airport Lounges (2016-2019)

- Plaza Premium Lounge Vancouver – Skytrax Top 10 World's Best Independent Airport Lounges (2016-2019)

- Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai - World Travel Awards “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge” (2020)

- Plaza Premium Lounge Rome - World Travel Awards “Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge” (2020)

DragonPass Distributed Lounge Network:

- Singapore Changi Dnata Lounge – 3rd World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge 2019

- Club Mobay VIP Airport Lounge – Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge at 27th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2020.

- Airport Lounge World Munich International Airport – Skytrax Best Airlines airports lounge 2020

3) End-to-end Airport Hospitality Services

Apart from the largest, best-in-class airport lounge network, the partnership curates a growing range of airport hospitality services worldwide:

- 1,000+ airport hotels ( including PPG-owned Aerotel and other affiliate hotels)

- 1000+ restaurants

- Airport transfers in 150+ airports

- Meet & Greet services in 600+ airports (including PPG-owned Allways and other affiliate partners)

- 50+ and growing railway lounges

- Duty free shopping offers and discounts

4) Digital-first & data-centric customer experience

The partnership is committed to deliver a data-centric operating ecosystem for corporate partners to better understand and add-value to their customers. Some of the key digitally-led offerings from the two companies are:

- Plaza Premium Lounge advanced lounge admission platform offers seamless API integration for easy access and data analytics

- Smart Traveller (Plaza Premium Group’s Global airport rewards programme)

- Smart Order (A contactless end-to-end experience including food ordering, e-books and magazine and vending machines for travel essentials)

- DragonPass’s agile and flexible marketing platform offers seamless API integration to its APP or HTML interface

We are ready to travel, whenever you are