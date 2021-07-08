Winners Announced: 2nd Quarter Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests
The Winners and Finalists announced for the 2nd Quarter Year 38 of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest.
A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the second quarter winners for its 38th year.
— L. Ron Hubbard
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, are:
First Place – M. Elizabeth Ticknor from Michigan
Second Place – John Coming from Ohio
Third Place – Azure Arther from Texas
And for the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:
Arthur Doweyko from Florida
Zaine Lodhi from Florida
Colin Zhang from California
Congratulations to them all! They will be published in 2022 in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38."
You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Honorable Mentions at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog.
In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists....” The Contest Director Joni Labaqui stated, “We have stayed true to Mr. Hubbard's vision, and as a result, both Contests have continued to grow year after year to become the most successful competitions for aspiring writers and artists in the world.”
The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, who are some of the biggest names in the field. Plus a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Eric Flint, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Gary Meyer, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, and Stephen Youll.
The Contests are both free to enter and can be found at www.writersofthefuture.com.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
Throughout the Contests’ 38-year history, over 800 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 440 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
