TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD boomerangs back with a Physical Release
Krome Studios and U&I Entertainment partner to bring boxed copies to a store near youBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aussie mascot platformer is busting out of the digital realm with a bonza BOX! Krome Studios and U&I Entertainment are proud to announce TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ HD is shipping out from stores on October 15th.
Originally published by Electronic Arts in 2002, this classic character platformer is enjoying a modern comeback. “Everyone worldwide will have the opportunity to hold a physical copy,” shares Felipe Rojo, Head of Partnerships of U&I Entertainment. "We’re excited by the opportunity to bring TY the Tasmanian Tiger to stores.”
Thanks to a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign, fans helped bring TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD to Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4. Now physical copies will be available to keep or give to a mate.
Robert Walsh, Krome’s CEO continues, “Exclusive to Nintendo Switch, a special bundle will also include TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD digital download, and a collectible boomerang-shaped USB with bonus digital content.”
TY the Tasmanian Tiger is Krome Studios' charming Australiana-themed video game that debuted for Nintendo GameCube™, Xbox™, and PlayStation®2 systems. Krome Studios was a finalist of the Australian Game Developer Association annual awards with Best Handheld Game, Best Game Audio, and Outstanding Visual Arts.
Steve Stamatiadis, Krome Studio’s Creative Director shares, “I’m honored to think that 20 years later, fans of the series will be able to enjoy copies in hand and proudly displayed on a shelf, and that includes me!”
About Krome Studios
Krome is a professional game development studio based in Brisbane, Australia. Founded in 1999, it has shipped over 45 titles with partners and publishers worldwide including Disney Interactive Inc., Microsoft™, LucasArts™, Activision®, Electronic Arts™, Vivendi Universal and Konami® Digital Entertainment.
More information is available at kromestudios.com and our social channels: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Giphy, TikTok and Facebook
©2002-2021 Krome Studios Inc. All rights reserved. TY the Tasmanian Tiger, the characters and the Krome Studios logo are trademarks of Krome Studios Inc.
Krome Studios Press
Krome Studios, Inc
+1 206-566-7227
email us here