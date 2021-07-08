OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE NOMINATES DOREEN CANTO TO FILL STATE LAND BOARD SEAT

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has nominated Doreen Canto of Kula to fill the Maui seat on the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR). She will replace James “Jimmy” Gomes whose second, four-year-term on the board expired at the end of last month.

“Doreen’s long history of community volunteerism and as a small business owner, along with her deep knowledge of and appreciation for Hawai‘i and our natural and cultural resources, made her an outstanding pick to serve on the BLNR,” Gov. Ige said.

Canto is native Hawaiian, and for the past 20-years has served on many community organizations and government advisory boards, including as the Maui Commissioner for the Dept. of Hawaiian Homelands from 2014-2017. She was the chairperson of the Maui Police Commission for five years from 2005-2010.

Canto is currently employed as a processing assistant for Maui Grown Therapies. She attended Maui Community College and earned her associate degree from the University of Phoenix. Canto is a Baldwin High School graduate.

“As a people, we are blessed with the richness of a beautifully diverse culture. It will be a privilege to serve the people of Maui Nui, and the greater Hawai‘i nei and more importantly to be part of our legacy. It is an honor and I look forward to contributing to the DLNR as a state land board member. While I have much to learn, I fully embrace this opportunity, Canto said.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources has seven members: one from each district and two at-large members. The board chairperson is also the executive head of the DLNR. The board meets twice each month to act on departmental submittals, including land leases and Conservation District Use Applications (CDUAs).

Canto’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, though she will begin serving immediately.

