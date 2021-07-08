Award-Winning Journalist Ken Tingley announces publication of his first book with Something Or Other Publishing
Tingley joins elite authors: Astronaut Ron Garan, celebrated Scifi/Fantasy Author Alia Luria and WWII Historian Aleksandar Veljic
“Ken Tingley not only writes from the heart... about the hearts of others, You can turn almost to any page and feel your heart restored. ”Terry Pluto, author / columnist - Cleveland Plain Dealer.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Something or Other Publishing (SOOP) is proud to announce the publication date of The Last American Editor by award-winning journalist and writer Ken Tingley. Tingley joins the growing list of elite authors who have become part of the SOOP family, including Astronaut Ron Garan (Floating in Darkness), celebrated Scifi/Fantasy Author Alia Luria (Compendium) and WWII Historian Aleksandar Veljic (Genocide Revealed).
— Terry Pluto, author and columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer
Tingley, who recently retired as editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y., had a long and distinguished career at five different community newspapers and guided the Glens Falls newspaper to a Pulitzer Prize in 2009. He has been honored more than 70 times by various journalism organizations for his reporting and writing. Eight times in the past 10 years, his writing was honored by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and just last month Tingley swept the column writing and editorial writing honors in the New York State News Publishers Association’s annual contest.
“The Last American Editor,”is a collection of Tingley’s columns over the past 32 years. The book includes 83 columns that were first published in the Glens Falls newspaper, and it’s divided into six sections: People, Hometown, USA, Life and Death, Sports, The World and My Life.
“You'll find the spirit of America in Ken Tingley's columns,” former USA Today editor Ken Paulson said about the work. “He has the compassionate voice of a man determined to tell stories that might otherwise have gone untold about people who might otherwise have gone uncelebrated.”
Margaret Sullivan, the media columnist for The Washington Post and an upstate New York native who previously was editor of The Buffalo News, wrote the foreword to the book.
“If I were making an argument in court for the value of small newspapers, I would point, as Exhibit A, to Ken Tingley’s work at The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York. For many years, Tingley has fostered what small newspapers — at their best — stand for: their tight-knit connection to the community, their focus on people, their indelible sense of place. Tingley is remarkable, too, in his versatility: He edited the paper expertly, leading it to win a slew of journalism awards during his tenure, including a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. And his writing, which is both spare and evocative, is of a national caliber.
“So it is a wonderful gift that a generous selection of his columns is collected here, where they can be read, returned to, and treasured. Newspaper work is, by its nature, ephemeral. It’s of the instant, of the day. Readers absorb it, appreciate it or object to it, and then stack the paper for recycling. And we ink-stained journalists recognize we aren’t writing for the ages but for the moment.”
While Tingley’s first book is a must for anyone who has ever read The Post-Star in Glens Falls, it is also a book with a heart and soul that anyone can, and should, appreciate.
“Ken Tingley not only writes from the heart, but he writes about the hearts of others,” said Terry Pluto, author and columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He tells great stories for those who live in his unique part of the world. Buy his book. Put it on the table next to your bed. When you’ve had a hard day, open it up: You can turn almost to any page and feel your heart restored.”
The Last American Editor is expected to arrive in August.
Something or Other Publishing would like to extend their gratitude to Ken for his support and trust along this journey.
