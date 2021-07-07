Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,394 in the last 365 days.

Boscola Announces $331,600 in Green Light-Go Funds to Improve Traffic Safety

BETHLEHEM (July 7, 2021)State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that $331,600 in “Green Light-Go” funding has been awarded to two Northampton County municipalities in the 18th District to improve traffic safety.

“Improving the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals are critical for motorists and their passengers as well as pedestrians and bicyclists,” Boscola said. “These Green Light-Go funds will make important safety upgrades in Wilson Borough and Bethlehem Township.  It’s great to see this state funding come back to our region for these projects.”

Wilson Borough was awarded $306,000 for the modernization of the traffic signal at Butler Street and Freemansburg Avenue/South 18th Street/Palmer Street and Bethlehem Township was awarded $25,600 for LED upgrades at six intersections.

Created by Act 89 of 2013 and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the “Green Light–Go Program” provides state funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals along critical and designated corridors on state highways. Statewide, 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6 million.

# # #

You just read:

Boscola Announces $331,600 in Green Light-Go Funds to Improve Traffic Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.