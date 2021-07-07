Boscola Announces $331,600 in Green Light-Go Funds to Improve Traffic Safety

BETHLEHEM (July 7, 2021) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that $331,600 in “Green Light-Go” funding has been awarded to two Northampton County municipalities in the 18th District to improve traffic safety.

“Improving the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals are critical for motorists and their passengers as well as pedestrians and bicyclists,” Boscola said. “These Green Light-Go funds will make important safety upgrades in Wilson Borough and Bethlehem Township. It’s great to see this state funding come back to our region for these projects.”

Wilson Borough was awarded $306,000 for the modernization of the traffic signal at Butler Street and Freemansburg Avenue/South 18th Street/Palmer Street and Bethlehem Township was awarded $25,600 for LED upgrades at six intersections.

Created by Act 89 of 2013 and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the “Green Light–Go Program” provides state funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals along critical and designated corridors on state highways. Statewide, 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6 million.

# # #