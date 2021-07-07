Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement: Senator Santarsiero Condemns Forensic Investigation Threat

Senator Steve Santarsiero

BUCKS COUNTY − July 7, 2021 − The following statement is attributable to Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), as a member of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, in response to the actions by Committee Chair Doug Mastriano (R-33) to initiate a forensic investigation into the 2020 General and 2021 Primary elections:

“The 2020 election was fair, accurate and free of fraud.  Any suggestion to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to perpetuate the Big Lie.  When we return to session in the fall, we should be considering election reform measures that will make it easier for Pennsylvanians to vote and strengthen public confidence in our elections.  A full forensic investigation of our most recent elections is not that.  It is an attempt undermine our democratic processes, and it cannot stand.”

