Actress, Emmy Winner, Film Star, Kira Reed Lorsch Attends Cannes Film Festival 2021 Opening Celebrations

I love experiencing the glamour of Cannes. Being able to be back inside theatres to watch movies on the big screen is such a blessing.”
— FIlm star & Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress, Emmy winning PGA producer and President of The RHL Group Kira Reed Lorsch attended the premiere of Leos Carax’s Annette starring Adam Driver

and Marion Cotillard that opened the Cannes 74th International Film Festival at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Ms. Lorsch also had a seat at the opening dinner hosted by Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, Jerome Paillard, executive director of Cannes Marche du Film, and Shanghai International Film Festival managing director Fu Wenxia. Kira further enjoyed the red carpet premiere of Francois Ozon’s Tout S’Est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) with actor Vincent De Paul. Kira is set to attend Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin.

The Matt Shapira helmed Love on the Rock (Pure Flix/Pinnacle Peak), in which Kira co-stars along side David A.R. White and Steven Bauer, is being presented at this year’s film market. Upon her return to the U.S. Kira begins work on Robert Hensley’s romantic comedy Roasted (Leonian) with Jillian Clare.

ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH
Kira Reed Lorsch is a Daytime Emmy nominated actress and Emmy Award winning producer. After graduating the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, Kira has appeared in over 100 films and television shows. She can currently be seen in the feature films Beckman and Amityville Witches, on the dramas The Bay and Rumors, and in the comedy series Wild Wild Yogis. Kira gives back to numerous charitable organizations and serves on the Board of Trustees of California Science Center home of the Robert H. Lorsch Family Pavilion. See more about Kira at KiraReedLorsch.com IG @kirareedlorsch

