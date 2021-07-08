New York Festivals Advertising Awards Will Honor 2021 Award Winners with Augmented Reality Trophy
NYF and JAXX Partner to Create NYF “Instant Gratification” AR Trophies while Award Winners Await NYF Gold, Silver, and Bronze Skyline Towers
JAXX’s innovative artists and creatives delivered a brilliant and realistic AR version of NYF’s Towers to provide our winners with additional cause for celebration as they await their trophies.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® and JAXX, a Toronto based content/post-production studio, have partnered to provide NYF’s winners with instant gratification, an augmented reality award that will be sent to each of the 2021 Advertising Awards winners with their winner’s notification.
JAXX served as the creators of the innovative augmented reality awards winners of the 2021 NYF Advertising Awards. Gold, silver, and bronze award winners will have the exclusive opportunity to show off, take photos, and record videos with their digital trophies in lieu of the physical awards which will be delivered following the winner’s announcement.
“NYF is thrilled that we can provide 2021’s award winners with the excitement of an immediate NYF augmented reality award,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, NYF Advertising Awards. “JAXX’s innovative artists and creatives delivered a brilliant and realistic AR version of NYF’s Towers to provide our winners with additional cause for celebration as they await the arrival of their trophies.”
"As innovators ourselves, we love to work with visionary organizations like the New York Festivals (NYF) International Advertising Awards. NYF's partnership with JAXX shows that imaginative, functional content for every audience is available to those bold enough to envision it. We are proud to be the creators of the augmented reality awards for the 2021 event and extend our congratulations to all of the winners." - Sonja Davies, President of JAXX
In addition to their services in design, animation and JAXX has an extensive background in creating accessible AR content for mass audiences. Their roster of ultra-talented, technically-savvy and creatively visionary artists conceptualize and produce inspiring content for every platform.
For a sneak preview of NYF’s augmented reality trophy visit: HERE.
The 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce trophy winners on July 14th. For more information on competition categories, rules, and regulations click https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Rules.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Global Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
